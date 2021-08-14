WWII veteran named grand marshal of Britt's Hobo Days parade

BRITT, Iowa - After a year off due to the pandemic, Hobo Days is back this weekend. But before the carnival gets underway on Main Street and folks line up for some mulligan stew at City Park, there will be a parade Saturday morning. And the grand marshal of that parade is one of Britt's very own.

At nearly 102 years old, Henry Gremmer has lived through it all. During World War II, he was a supply driver in the infantry as part of the Pacific theatre, going from locations like the Aleutian Islands and Okinawa.

"In Hawaii, I went to the Marshall Islands. The Air Force wanted them in case one of their bombers got damaged, they could go there for repairs."

After receiving an honorable discharge, he returned to Iowa, started a family, and was a farmer for many years until he retired. Likely due to his story, he was originally asked to be the grand marshal last year.

"I didn't know what it was about, so I said well, might as well. I didn't know all of this was going on."

His grandson Robert Roth recalls the times of coming to Hobo Days while growing up. Now, he feels his granddad is worthy of being honored.

"He's hardworking, he's a good guy, he's pretty honest about everything and straightforward."

So what part is Henry looking forward to the most?

"I have never been where I was in the parade. All I get to see is people," he says with a laugh.

Before riding around in a convertible and waving to the public tomorrow, you might be asking yourself, what's the secret to living to 101?

"I quit smoking when I was 29, I don't drink much liquor. I haven't had a beer in 33 years."

The parade gets underway at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. For a complete list of events, click here.