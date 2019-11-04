WWII veteran celebrating 100th birthday

BRITT, Iowa - Imagine living to be 100 years old.

Henry Gremmer of Britt will be doing just that this Tuesday on November 5th. He was born in 1919 and grew up in rural Hancock County near Woden. He joined the U.S. Army when he was just 22, serving in the Pacific campaign fighting against Japan. He recalls some close calls during his time in the service, including when he came under attack.

"I dived behind a palm tree and I could hear the bullets hitting right beside me. Then something hit me on the head, it was a branch from the tree that hit me on the head. I had on my steel helmet so I didn't get hurt."

After the war was over, he got married to his wife Helen, who were married 69 years, and farmed corn and soybeans while also being a father to three kids.

This weekend, his family and friends came to celebrate reaching a century old. And even at 100, he's still active.

"Good health, I can get around real good. No pains of any kind."

In addition to three children, Gremmer has 11 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren.

Happy Birthday, Henry!