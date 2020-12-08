WWII veteran aids in preserving historic Charles City train depot

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - There's a big financial step forward in the efforts to save the historic Charles City train depot.

The former Milwaukee Road depot, which last saw regular passenger service in 1960, is set to be demolished if it's not moved off of its current site by next April. The cost to move it, however, isn't cheap; a group looking to move, preserve and restore the depot says it's expected to cost around $350,000. So far, approximately $150,000 has been raised.

James Smith, a World War II vet and former civic leader, is offering up to $100,000 in matching funds. His son Ralph says there is a bit of a family link to the depot, as his father shipped out for the service through the depot.

"He remembers as a child, in Charles City, the Barnum and Bailey circus coming in by train and the elephants and animals parading down Main Street from the depot. He goes back even before his time in the service."

Now in 2020, he's wanting to see this landmark preserved.

"My hope is that we can get this moved this spring. So far, his health is good, so I hope he can get out of assisted living and watch this get moved."

In addition, two children of WWII veterans and former residents of Charles City have offered challenge gifts have helped contribute to the goal.

If the depot is moved, it will become home to the American Passenger Train History Museum, a museum dedicated to passenger rail travel, as well as a trailhead for the Charley Western trail, and space for meetings and gatherings. Contributions and donations can be made via PayPal at https://www.apthm.org, by check to the museum at PO Box 683, Charles City, IA 50616, and through an account set up in the museum's name at First Security Bank.