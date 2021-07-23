WWII era plane on display this weekend at Mason City Airport

MASON CITY, Iowa - A World War II era plane that played an important role in that lengthy war is on display at the Mason City Airport, and it's drawing in people from near and far.

Known as 'That's All, Brother', a message directly targeting Adolf Hitler, the Douglas C-47 carried the first charge of paratroopers who parachuted into Normandy, France on D-Day. After the war, the plane was sold to the civilian market. Over the next several decades, ownership of the plane would be turned over and was nearly scrapped before being saved and restored, and is currently housed in Texas.

Andy Roberts' father was one of the many young men who fought in France and Germany during the war.

"He was combat infantry, had many tales, some very scary situations to tell."

Roberts made the long journey from Maine to Iowa to see the storied C-47. A couple years ago, he was in Connecticut where he first encountered the plane, and heard the plane was stopping next in his hometown of Presque Isle on its way to Europe. That stop prompted Roberts to head to Europe for the anniversary of D-Day, visiting small towns that still honor the Allied war heroes and a woman who lived through the war, as well as Juno and Omaha Beaches. He'll never forget what two French men said to him during that visit about his father's service.

"They thanked me profusely and sincerely for my father. I was taken aback, they were thanking me, for my father, for what he did. As one said through a translator, 'if it wasn't for your father, people like him, I wouldn't be here. I would not be here today. My child would not be here.'"

Doug Rozendaal is part of the Commemorative Air Force, a traveling museum that flies planes to shows across the country, including 'That's All, Brother."

"It's always great to bring these historical planes to North Iowa so people can share it with youngsters, and they might understand the sacrifices that were made and the price that was paid so we can live in a free country and a free world."

As we rapidly lose the young heroes who have become known as The Greatest Generation, Rozendaal and Roberts urge us all to meet and embrace them before it's too late.

"If we forget the lessons that were learned during that time, we'll be forced to do it all over again. There are a lot of things going on in the world that are unnerving, and it would be wise to remember what World War II was about and what happened," Rozendaal says.

"Get in this airplane, sit in it and imagine looking at that thin aluminum wall, those exposed control cables, and imagine being shot at. These were young people doing this, young men. To have to hold formation even though flack is coming up and everything in your mind is saying, 'fly away from that stuff,' it's still carry on," Roberts says.

The plane will be on display to the public on Friday and Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets to see the plane are $10; for a half-hour flight, the price is $249 per person.