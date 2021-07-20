WWII captain receives medals decades after service

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Accolades earned in the cockpit of a B-17 bomber high above war-torn Europe are now resting in the hands of a local veteran.

Celebrating his 100th birthday Wednesday, Captain Joyce Johnson received six medals for his service in the skies during World War II. The long-overdue honors, pulling on the heartstrings of the airman and his family 77 years after the former pilot led the last bombing run of the war.

"As for this wonderful man over here, who taught us to value faith, family, and freedom, and inspired us with his fairness, with his integrity, hard work, and selfless love; who many knew as captain, but we had the privilege of calling dad; there is no medal that could make us feel any more proud of you," said Johnson's daughter, Vicki Hoover.

The captain was unable to receive his medals for decades following a 1973 fire at the National Personnel Records Center that destroyed documentation of his service history. It took a concerted effort from Johnson's family, alongside Richard Krom of the Veterans and Emergency Services Museum, to find the records necessary to secure his medals.

He's a terrific guy, and you can sit and talk to him, and he can tell you details about some of those bombing runs that he was in," Krom said. "He remembers all of those things, and it's just a joy to sit down and talk with him."

More honors may be on the way for Captain Johnson, with State Senator Carla Nelson announcing her chamber will be offering a resolution on his behalf during the ceremony.