WWII Veterans honored with New Year’s Eve meal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - World War II Veterans and their families or caregivers enjoyed a free meal in a reserved room at Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria on Tuesday.

"It's wonderful. Anyone who does this sort of thing deserves a hurrah because they are honoring veterans," says June Miller, a WWII Navy veteran. She and her husband enjoyed the meal. Her husband Glenn is a WWII Marine Corps veteran. They've been married for almost 73 years.

Free transportation was arranged for veterans who needed a ride.