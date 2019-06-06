Clear
WWII Vet Remembers D-Day

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- Thursday marks 75 years since a pivotal turning point in our world's history. June 6, 1944, is known as D-Day.
It was the beginning of liberating Europe and ending world war two. 160,000 allied troops including 73,000 Americans landed on the French beaches of Normandy to launch a take-back of Western Europe from Hitler's Nazi Germany.

Austin resident Charles Bliss was serving in the navy at this time. He says at first he didn't know what was happening.
"I didn't know about it because I was stationed in the Pacific," said Bliss. " I don't know if it was secret or what but we weren't notified about it.

He says every mission was important and he wants everyone to stop and think about the significance of D-Day.

"It should be very important to people," said Bliss.

He says missions like is what gives our country character and the freedom we have today.

"The way I feel is people ought to remember what we've done for them," said Bliss.

He hopes the younger generation take notice of all the battles fought throughout history.

"I would join again if there was another war and if they let me," said Bliss.

