WSU has Community Creative Achievement Day

ROCHESTER, Minn- Winona State University students and faculty virtually gathered today for its second annual Community Creative Achievement Day. The second annual event focused on research and community projects conducted by past and present students. It also brought those together representing nursing, social work, teacher education, and other health science programs.

"It's a way for us to connect together within our campus between all levels of the university across many different disciplines," said Winona State University Director of Communications Joe Hammes. "It's also a way to connect with the broader Rochester community and just share some of the stuff we are working on within the classroom and out in the field."

The program began in April 2020. Due to COVID-19, the university decided to have the event virtually. It also wanted to allow graduate students living nationwide and those working full time to still become involved. This year's theme was "A Prism of Possibilities During a Pandemic."

"We're really proud of the creative achievements Winona State students are doing in the community," Hammes tells KIMT News 3 . "Rochester is very important to Winona State Community and we really see our programs to help build and improve the infrastructure within Rochester."

For those who missed it, Winona State University will have videos from today's Community Creative Achievement Day on its website.

The university is also hoping to have the event in-person next year.