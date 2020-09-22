Clear

WIC program participants increasing

In North Iowa, and in the state of Iowa as a whole, participants in the program have increased 5% since March

Posted: Sep 22, 2020 2:58 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa -  It really has been a tough year for everyone, and some have had to turn to financial, and food, assistance to get by.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as WIC, is an income-based program providing a little extra help in healthcare and nutrition to families in need. 

In North Iowa, and across the Hawkeye State as a whole, coordinator Carla Miller says program participation has increased by about 5%. She's heard from people from all different walks of life who need this assistance.

"We have seen an uptick with people that maybe lost their job due to COVID. Also because we're doing things over the phone, it makes it easier for families and they're appreciative of that."

Recently, there have been some changes to food package options to make them more healthier.

"They've added different choices to the whole grains, they can get whole grain pastas and buns. They can get chocolate milk on their benefits as well. If they choose to get yogurt, they can now get the 'Go-Gurt' type of yogurt that the kiddos really like."

The USDA's Food & Nutrition Service announced waiver extensions for clients to apply over the phone until around the end of October. 

To receive assistance, participants should be:

*pregnant women

*breastfeeding mothers (up to 12 months after delivery)

*non breastfeeding mothers (up to 6 months after delivery)

*infants

*children under the age of 5

In addition, dads, foster parents, guardians, grandparents and step-parents can get support.

For income guidelines, or to sign up, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 90017

Reported Deaths: 2017
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin25857922
Ramsey10492318
Dakota7125125
Anoka5753132
Stearns377023
Washington357355
Scott242633
Olmsted228727
Nobles193116
Blue Earth15986
Wright15337
St. Louis135234
Carver13517
Rice13018
Mower12864
Clay126140
Sherburne109314
Kandiyohi9312
Winona85018
Lyon6464
Waseca5328
Steele5212
Freeborn5163
Benton5113
Watonwan5054
Nicollet49916
Todd4792
McLeod4462
Chisago4441
Le Sueur4444
Crow Wing43318
Otter Tail3924
Beltrami3764
Goodhue3309
Martin3199
Pine2810
Itasca27713
Polk2734
Isanti2580
Douglas2491
Becker2442
Carlton2391
Cottonwood2190
Pipestone2129
Unassigned20952
Morrison2031
Dodge1990
Chippewa1921
Sibley1793
Meeker1772
Wabasha1740
Brown1732
Yellow Medicine1582
Murray1542
Rock1520
Mille Lacs1453
Redwood1400
Jackson1331
Faribault1320
Renville1286
Cass1253
Roseau1160
Swift1141
Pennington1121
Houston1100
Fillmore1080
Kanabec1058
Koochiching1053
Lincoln1020
Stevens931
Pope880
Hubbard820
Aitkin711
Big Stone680
Wadena650
Grant584
Wilkin553
Lake530
Norman510
Marshall491
Lac qui Parle460
Mahnomen451
Red Lake390
Traverse300
Clearwater260
Lake of the Woods201
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 80106

Reported Deaths: 1256
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk15318256
Johnson499527
Woodbury498961
Black Hawk434986
Linn3783106
Story328617
Dubuque279840
Scott279727
Dallas269038
Pottawattamie200037
Buena Vista194712
Marshall176134
Sioux13503
Wapello126757
Webster119314
Clinton107018
Muscatine106452
Plymouth105220
Crawford10014
Cerro Gordo99621
Warren9286
Jasper76632
Des Moines7417
Marion7154
Tama69031
Carroll6345
Henry6074
Lee5967
Wright5621
Dickinson4856
Boone4677
Bremer4627
Washington43111
Louisa42515
Mahaska34019
Franklin33617
Delaware3353
Hamilton3143
Jackson3003
Floyd2983
Winneshiek2985
Clay2923
Benton2861
Hardin2761
Winnebago27111
Butler2592
Clarke2553
Emmet25210
Poweshiek2498
Lyon2483
Allamakee2455
Jones2443
Buchanan2421
Shelby2421
Clayton2323
Guthrie2235
Cedar2211
Chickasaw2210
Kossuth2190
Sac2140
Grundy2052
Madison2052
Cherokee1942
Fayette1911
Iowa1851
Mitchell1830
Howard1825
Harrison1782
Humboldt1733
Hancock1722
Calhoun1702
Mills1681
Palo Alto1600
Pocahontas1522
Monroe14810
Lucas1426
Page1420
Monona1381
Jefferson1341
Cass1332
Osceola1260
Appanoose1233
Taylor1231
Union1223
Davis1144
Van Buren1101
Worth1020
Ida970
Keokuk911
Fremont870
Greene870
Montgomery865
Wayne822
Adair661
Audubon641
Decatur590
Ringgold412
Adams280
Unassigned160
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Warmer Weather Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WIC Program Participants Increasing

Image

United Way of Olmsted County Seeks Partners in Providing Distance Learning Help

Image

Mason City School District inches towards "normal"

Image

Minnesota volleyball teams prep to return to the court

Image

Establishing the Med City budget for 2021

Image

City denies license for Harmony Asian Massage

Image

Coaches, players excited for football's return

Image

Up to $75,000 for learning support programs

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Monday

Image

Gov. Walz on Mayo Leadership

Community Events