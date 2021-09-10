WH coordinator to KIMT: "vaccine requirements work"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As President Biden rolls out a six-pronged plan his administration calls the next phase in combatting COVID-19, KIMT is speaking with a key member of the White House vaccine team.

Key components of Biden's new plan include vaccine requirements or weekly testing for companies with more than 100 employees, as well as mandates for all federal workers, contractors, and educators in Head Start programs. As COVID conditions continue deteriorating across the nation, the White House says now is the time to do more with the tools we have.

"We know that vaccine requirements work," said White House Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Bechara Choucair. "We've been seeing it for weeks now, where we have hundreds of healthcare systems, educational institutions, whether it's colleges or universities, businesses, requiring vaccinations and we know that that's been working. In August alone, we had 14 million people in this country got their very first shot. That's 4 million more people than we had in July."

The more aggressive approach from the Oval Office is focused on using every available tool to save more American lives, but questions remain about how new requirements will play out among the 80 million eligible among them who have yet to get vaccinated.

"When I look at those people who are still undecided about the vaccine, they're not a homogeneous group," Dr. Choucair said. "There are people who still have questions, and want to talk to their doctor about those questions. They want to get facts, and they want to get information, not misinformation. So for this group, please make sure you have a conversation with your doctor, talk to someone who can give you facts, so that you can make your informed decision. And I have no doubt that when you get facts and answers that are correct, you will be more inclined to getting vaccinated."

As Dr. Choucair and others work to reach adults who have so far passed on vaccines, the administration is also readying booster shot plans for those who haven't.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure that we have enough doses, that we have enough distribution channels for boosters, so that when the FDA and the CDC make a determination on boosters, we will be ready to make sure that everyone who's eligible to get a booster can get one right away, and get it for free," Choucair told KIMT.

Dr. Choucair adds the White House is also working on requiring vaccinations for all healthcare workers in care settings that accept Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, representing about 17 million Americans.