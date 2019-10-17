Day 4: Witness testimony, 911 call heard during Weiss murder trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Day four of the Alexander Weiss retrial was full of testimony about the day Muhammed Rahim was shot and killed.

Weiss is on trial for second-degree murder after fatally shooting 17-year-old Rahim after the two were involved in a traffic collision in January of 2018. The first trial resulted in a mistrial after a unanimous decision could not be reached after more than a day of deliberation.

The first to take the stand was Sgt. Beery with the Rochester Police Department. He tracked down the dispatch calls made from Weiss the day of the incident.

The first call that was made only consisted of Weiss saying, “Hello?”

The courtroom did not listen to that call. The second call was played. The operator started,

“What’s your emergency?”

Weiss responded, “I need an ambulance and police to 31st street, there’s been a man shot.”

The operator asked if the shooter was still there, Weiss told him, “Yes”. Then the operator asks if the shooter put the gun down, and if the shooter still had the gun, but there was no answer from Weiss.

All the courtroom could hear was gurgled sounds, almost static like.

The video from the parking lot of the Rochester Square Apartments was shown to the courtroom. Because of a vent, steam was obstructing much of the view in the video. The important things taking place in the video were also in the top corner of the screen, which was hard to make out, so the jury had to get out of their seats to stand closer to the projector.

Sgt. Beery talked the room through the video, answering questions from the prosecutor.

The video shows the car Rahim was driving. You see that car slide into the ditch and then Weiss’ car pulls up as well. The car Rahim was driving then backs up and strikes Weiss’ car.

You see Weiss opens up his door, and gets out when Rahim drives into the parking lot of the complex.

Weiss walks back to his car, and then you see someone get out of the vehicle driven by Rahim.

The next several seconds are covered by steam from the vent.

Somehow the car driven by Rahim is pulled in front of the apartment complex building. A person is seen getting something from the car, then running into the building.

Next on the stand was Investigator Ryan Edge with the Rochester Police Department.

He helped investigate Rahim’s death.

He walked the courtroom through surveillance video from a home nearby where you can see Weiss’ red Subaru drive through the frame. Then you can hear voices, a gunshot followed by shouting, then a Rochester police car with its sirens and lights on.

You then see the woman who witnessed the shooting drive away from the scene only to later return and leave once again after about 4 minutes.

Celine Raheem, the older sister of Muhammed Rahim, was cross examined next.

She informed the courtroom that her family moved to America in 2012 in search of better education and safety.

She says after her brother was killed, her family moved to Florida in March. Raheem said she was "close" with her brother, explaining they went to movies together, drove around listening to music, and went to Culver's for Rahim’s favorite chocolate milkshakes.

The next to speak was Mrs. Belcha. She says she witnessed the shooting in January. She told the courtroom she was on her way to pick up a friend before heading to church on Sunday when she couldn’t make the turn she needed to because a car was blocking her way.

That was the car driven by Rahim. Belcha stated she saw 2 cars, and 3 men standing outside talking when the man who was facing her shot the man with his back to her.

She informed the courtroom that she couldn’t hear anything other than the gunshot because her car was on and windows were up.

Belcha told the defense everything happened quickly but that she thought it was odd to see young people out on a Sunday morning.

She told the defense she saw a female exit the car before seeing the man get shot, and that one man went back to the car before the shooting. She also described the man who was shot as having his hood up.

Riley Bongiorno was in the car at the time of the incident.

She says her and the three others in the car were “driving around all night doing whatever, it was a fuzzy night.”

She’s referring to the Saturday night which led into the Sunday morning where Rahim was killed. Bongiorno admitted she was under the influence of Xanax and marijuana during the night and morning of the incident.

She said she was sitting behind Rahim who was driving, and when the car slid into the ditch she hit her face and broke her nose. She stated she saw a man holding a gun talking to Rahim and her friend, Noah Dukart. She stated when she was getting out of the car to ‘de-escalate’ the situation, she saw Rahim get shot.

She told the courtroom she shouted at Weiss, to which he told her the police were already on their way, and instructed her to put pressure on Rahim’s gunshot wound.

Bongiorno told the defense Rahim was "just standing there" when Weiss shot him. However, the defense pointed out that in her original report to investigators, she told them Rahim was ready to hit Weiss with his fist when he was shot. Bongiorno became aggravated and told the defense she doesn’t remember that morning well because her "mind went into shock."

Natalie Greenwood described herself as "more than friends" with Rahim. She was also in the car at the time of the incident in January. She stated she was in the front passenger seat while Rahim was driving, and also admitted to using Xanax that night. She stated after the car slid into the ditch, she only remembered being parked and hearing noises outside of the car. She said the voices outside of the car got louder, then she heard a gunshot and got out of the car. She told the courtroom she shouted at Weiss and remembered seeing Rahim on the ground with blood on his chest.

Greenwood answered many questions from the defense and prosecutor with: “I’m not really sure”.

She stated she does not remember seeing Bongiorno with blood on her face from her broken nose.

Dr. Peter Lin is a Forensic Pathologist for Mayo Clinic and a Medical Examiner for Olmsted County. Dr. Lin determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso, and the manner of death was a homicide.

The retrial will start back up on Friday morning at 9.