WATCH: How fast germs spread while wearing gloves

KIMT NEWS 3 - You might be seeing more people wearing masks and gloves while at the grocery store or pharmacy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone wear a cloth mask. Wearing gloves may be giving people a false sense of security.

Former emergency room nurse Molly Lixey from Michigan shared a video on Facebook after seeing many people wearing gloves while at the grocery store. In the video, she shows how quickly and easily germs can spread.

KIMT News 3's Calyn Thompson is finding out covering your hands may be causing more harm than good.