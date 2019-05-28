Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

WATCH: Charles City storm damage from KIMT Drone3

Here's a look at some of the devastation from the air.

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:21 AM

Many people are left picking up the pieces after Monday's tornado.

Click the play button to see some of the devastation from above. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking more showers and storms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone3: Charles City storm damage

Image

Threat for Strong Storms Continues

Image

Cleanup efforts begin after tornadoes ripped through region

Image

Tornado Damages Homes and County Buildings

Image

Tornado touches down in Riceville, damages home

Image

Taking a look at the Tornado damage in Lime Springs

Image

Chris' Monday PM Forecast 5/27

Image

Civil War Commemoration on Memorial Day

Image

Afghanistan veteran speaks at ceremony

Image

Wreath ceremony remembers those buried at sea

Community Events