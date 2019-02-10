Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Winona State football hosts first annual ice fishing contest

Fishers braved ice cold temperatures to get their catch of the day.

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

WINONA, Minnesota - The Winona State football team held their first annual ice fishing contest at Lake Winona Saturday. Proceeds helped benefit the Warrior football program. 

Dozens of fishers from across the area braved frigid cold temperatures to partake in one of the Midwest's favorite Winter sports. Fishes were organized into different categories and depending on the size of the fish caught, fishers could win a prize. The grand prize was a Polaris ATV. 

The first event organized by the football team, Warrior Head Coach Tom Sawyer what better way to bring the community together with the team, was to ice fish. 

"We wanted to do it around the super bowl time, we wanted to do something that was important to the community and we have a big ice fishing community on the rivers and on the lakes," Sawyer said. "We just wanted to get in on that and do something in the winter. If you drove around today, you'd see there's alumni all over the ice. So it's becoming a winter alumni event as well."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Broken Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
11° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 1°
Tracking snow...and a lot of it.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa district wrestling finals

Image

Basketball highlights: John Marshall vs Mayo doubleheader

Image

Winona State holds first annual ice fishing contest

Image

Highlights: NIACC men's & women's basketball vs Kirkwood

Image

Iowa state wrestling districts part one

Image

Electric cars in cold weather

Image

YMCA Childcare Center

Image

Polar Plunge

Image

Tracking Snow, Snow, and MORE Snow.

Image

Mohawks swimmers head to state

Community Events