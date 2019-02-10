Winona State football hosts first annual ice fishing contest

WINONA, Minnesota - The Winona State football team held their first annual ice fishing contest at Lake Winona Saturday. Proceeds helped benefit the Warrior football program.

Dozens of fishers from across the area braved frigid cold temperatures to partake in one of the Midwest's favorite Winter sports. Fishes were organized into different categories and depending on the size of the fish caught, fishers could win a prize. The grand prize was a Polaris ATV.

The first event organized by the football team, Warrior Head Coach Tom Sawyer what better way to bring the community together with the team, was to ice fish.

"We wanted to do it around the super bowl time, we wanted to do something that was important to the community and we have a big ice fishing community on the rivers and on the lakes," Sawyer said. "We just wanted to get in on that and do something in the winter. If you drove around today, you'd see there's alumni all over the ice. So it's becoming a winter alumni event as well."