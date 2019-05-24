Vulgar graffiti underneath bridge in Oronoco

ORONOCO, Minn.- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Department is looking into who spray painted vulgar language on the bridge. The n-word and slurs against hispanic people were on display in bright green for everyone to see.

Erv DeVlaeminck has lived in the community for nearly three decades. He's upset city resources will be have to be used to clean up the mess and wants whoever did this to bare the cost to remove it.

“Hopefully they can find out who did it so they can come clean it off as community service act,” he said.

City leaders urge anyone who know anything to contact the Sheriff department with any information.