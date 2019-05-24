Clear

Vulgar graffiti underneath bridge in Oronoco

Oronoco's mayor says the city is working to remove the graffiti.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 8:30 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ORONOCO, Minn.- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Department is looking into who spray painted vulgar language on the bridge. The n-word and slurs against hispanic people were on display in bright green for everyone to see.

Erv DeVlaeminck has lived in the community for nearly three decades. He's upset city resources will be have to be used to clean up the mess and wants whoever did this to bare the cost to remove it.

“Hopefully they can find out who did it so they can come clean it off as community service act,” he said.

City leaders urge anyone who know anything to contact the Sheriff department with any information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking a mostly pleasant Memorial Day weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Placing flags in Spring Valley

Image

Agreement to pay Snow Day employees

Image

Flags going up in Garner

Image

Don't drive around barricades!

Image

Veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Image

Concerns about vulgar graffiti underneath bridge

Image

Legislation bans fire-retardant materials sold in Minnesota

Image

Use caution in work zones

Image

Safe bike riding for kids

Image

Sticker Shock program addresses underage drinking

Community Events