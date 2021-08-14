Voting rights advocate announces run for Iowa Governor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa voting rights advocate Deidre DeJear has announced she is running for governor.

The 35-year-old Democrat gained attention in 2018 when she became the first Black candidate in Iowa to win a statewide primary election ahead of her unsuccessful campaign for secretary of state. DeJear joins state Rep. Ras Smith of Waterloo among Democrats hoping to challenge Republican Governor Kim Reynolds next year.

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann released the following statement in response to Deidre DeJear announcing her campaign for governor:

"Iowa Democrats are signaling they are joined at the hip with their out-of-touch national Democrat counterparts," said Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. "Iowans overwhelmingly support Voter ID, and if DeJear thinks the elimination of Voter ID will win Iowans over, she will be sadly mistaken yet again. No matter who Democrats select, none will compare to Governor Reynolds. Iowans believe in her because she got children back in the classroom, cut taxes, and proved she is the leader Iowa needed."