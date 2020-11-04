Voting options and changes to future elections

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nearly record turnout across the state might be the result of increased voter options, at least in part due to the coronavirus.

However, there’s a divide between Olmsted GOP and DFL parties when it comes to how and when voters should be able to cast their ballots.

Olmsted’s DFL party expressed appreciation for the increased length of time voters could cast their ballot saying it will mean campaigning for votes earlier in future elections.

Chair of Senate District 26 Mike Liebow said, “It won't be Election Day, it will be election season and we'll have to start a little earlier to talk to people because we know they might start voting earlier. I think we are going to emphasize early voting even when there's not a pandemic because frankly those votes are in the bank and we can stop bothering people.”

However, Olmsted’s GOP party disagreed saying the increased time means voters will cast a ballot too soon before possibly receiving important information closer to Election Day.

Chair Greg Gallas added there’s a distrust of mail-in voting compared to in-person and absentee.

Gallas explained, “Our election cycle has become far too long. I think we need to shorten that up, that voting period. People take it pretty seriously and if you're that serious about it you can do absentee and in-person voting.”

Gallas says he believes having mail-in ballots increases the possibility of voter fraud. Liebow believes while it may complicate some things, having the chance for more voices to be heard is a positive thing.