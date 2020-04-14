Voting by mail being encouraged for older Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa – Older Iowans are being urged to vote by absentee ballot in the upcoming June 2 primary election.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and AART Iowa are teaming up to promote a combination of democracy and social distancing.

“The safety of our voters has to be the top priority during this pandemic and the safest way to vote in the June primary will be by mailing an absentee ballot,” says Secretary Pate, who has extended the voting period for mailed ballots in Iowa to 40 days. That means county auditors will start mailing absentee ballots out on April 23.

“On behalf of AARP and older voters across the state, we commend Secretary Pate for making it easy and safe for voters to participate in the upcoming primary election,” says Brad Anderson, AARP Iowa State Director. “We know older voters make their voice heard loud and clear every election cycle. The only difference this year is that we are asking them to do so safely from the comfort of their kitchen table.”

Absentee ballot requests will be mailed out to all active registered voters in Iowa.