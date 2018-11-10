OSCEOLA, Iowa (AP) — A southern Iowa county attorney accused of being drunk in a courtroom has lost her bid for another term in office.
Clarke County election records say Michelle Rivera, a Democratic incumbent, received a little over 29 percent of the vote in her loss Tuesday to Republican Adam Ramsey.
Court documents say the 42-year-old Rivera is charged with public intoxication . A sheriff's deputy says in a criminal complaint that he noticed Rivera "slurring her words and stumbling on her feet" in the Osceola courtroom last month.
She issued a statement in which she said she's "taking every step necessary to get help, to fix this problem and to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again."
Her next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.
Related Content
- Voters oust Iowa prosecutor accused of being drunk in courtroom
- Iowa county attorney accused of being drunk in courtroom
- Teacher accused of being drunk at school
- Should cameras be allowed in Minnesota courtrooms?
- North Iowa firefighter accused of drunk driving while on emergency call
- Voters deliver split verdict in Iowa's midterms
- Prosecutors: Iowa man suffocated baby daughter with pillows
- Prosecutor says Iowa trooper's shooting of man justified
- Iowa prosecutor to be reinstated despite 'egregious' conduct
- UPDATE: Prosecution opposes closing courtroom in Symonds' sentencing