Voters oust Iowa prosecutor accused of being drunk in courtroom

A southern Iowa county attorney accused of being drunk in a courtroom has lost her bid for another term in office.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 8:26 AM

OSCEOLA, Iowa (AP) — A southern Iowa county attorney accused of being drunk in a courtroom has lost her bid for another term in office.

Clarke County election records say Michelle Rivera, a Democratic incumbent, received a little over 29 percent of the vote in her loss Tuesday to Republican Adam Ramsey.

Court documents say the 42-year-old Rivera is charged with public intoxication . A sheriff's deputy says in a criminal complaint that he noticed Rivera "slurring her words and stumbling on her feet" in the Osceola courtroom last month.

She issued a statement in which she said she's "taking every step necessary to get help, to fix this problem and to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again."

Her next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.

