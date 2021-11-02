Voters head to the polls to cast ballots on Chatfield School District referendum

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Voters are heading to the polls to decide whether to approve a Chatfield School District Referendum.

The district is asking voters to approve its referendum which would provide $430,000 a year over a seven-year period; that would result in a little more than $3 million.

Superintendent Ed Harris says given early positive polling results he’s hopeful the community will show their support.

He explained, “We're fairly happy to say we didn't need to ask for any additional funds and we feel that's a

pretty reasonable ask so I'm hopeful and I'm anxious to see the final results when they come.”

The district says the money would be used to help support the day-to-day needs of the school including teacher and staff salaries, classroom supplies, and program costs.

Harris added, “The discussions I've had with people or with people who have come to me have been supportive and understanding. I think they know in general this isn't extra revenue. This is revenue we count on in a yearly basis for operations much like 70% of the other districts in the state do.”

The polling hours run until 8 p.m. at Chatfield City Hall located on 21st Street.