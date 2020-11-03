Voters can register at the polls on Election Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In Minnesota and Iowa, you can still register to vote on Election Day.

Minnesota and Iowa are two of twenty states where you can register to vote on Election Day.

If you want to register, make sure you bring a valid driver's license and a piece of mail sent to your current address.

If you do not have a piece of mail from your current address, you can have somone with a Minnesota driver's license fo with you to confirm where you live.

"It really contributes to voter turnout. If people can vote up until the day they are seeing all the reminders to vote, that's incredible," says poll election judge Amber Charleville.

The polls are open until 8 p.m. tonight in Minnesota and 9 p.m. in Iowa.