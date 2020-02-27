Voters asked to consider $58 million Byron school bond issue

BYRON, Minn. - The Byron School District could get some big upgrades soon but it's up to the voters to decide.

The district is holding a special election in May. Voters are being asked to consider approving a $58 million bond issue that would mean new construction and renovations for the district.

High school students would see changes like additional classrooms, an athletic facility and a gymnasium space.

Middle intermediate students would get an upgraded kitchen and improved athletic facilities.

Mother of three Brooke Kirchhoff said, "It affects us all! Taxes, and the future for the kids. It effects everybody in the town."

The bond would last 20 years and be funded by local taxpayers and state aid. Superintendent Joey Page says that state aid could lessen the financial burden put on taxpayers shoulders.

He explained, "We estimated that Byron qualifies for 42-percent of state aid through that service."

If the bond is approved page says students across the district would benefit from the upgrades.

He elaborated saying the high school would get an, "auditorium, moving all our varsity outdoor athletics to the high school, a public forum room. At the intermediate and middle school we're looking at kitchen updates and then renovations to our administrative building as well."

Page says the improvements are necessary to allow the district to continue to grow and provide the best possible educational environment for its students.

He added, "We have a very healthy and vibrant community and growing enrollment so to address our capacity needs but also our age of our facilities and how those can be brought up to date and more utilized."

The election may be about two months away on May 12th there will be a number of community information meetings leading up to that point.

The first community informational meeting will be at 6pm on March 9th at Byron High School.