Voter turnout strong during 2021 city-school elections

MASON CITY, Iowa - Voters in the Hawkeye State made their voices heard as part of the city-school elections on Tuesday.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says turnout during a non-Presidential or midterm year has been strong, and builds off of a trend of record-breaking turnout during the past six years.

"It's really a grassroots level...as we've seen in the last three election cycles, they have a genuine interest and are very much involved."

He credits Iowans' strong passion for the issues and candidates.

"That's not just limited to one side of the pendulum, if you will. It's both sides. What is done is that it's reflected in people wanting their voices heard, and that means going out and voting."

Through in-person and early voting, Pate says 493 hours are available for voters to cast their ballot.