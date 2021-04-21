Vortex Cold Storage breaks ground in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn- The pandemic might not have increased storage needs for everyone but it has for the food and beverage industry. On Wednesday, Albert Lea city leaders along with developers broke ground on Vortex Cold Storage's 173,400 square foot facility.

The company will provide space for food manufacturers to store their products. It took a while though for them to come to Albert Lea.

"It was a very competitive process," said its co-founder Erik Brust. "We felt so welcomed by the community and we decided this was the right place for us and we feel like there is a lot of regional customers who are underserved right now."

It was in January when the city approved the facility.

"I think that it's important that we continue to see manufacturing be supported by these types of structures so they can expand their businesses," said Albert Lea Mayor Vern Rasmussen. "This has just been a great opportunity for the City, Vortex Cold Storage has been a great partner for us. Throughout this whole process, I enjoyed working with them and looking forward to having them as a community partner."

Although ground was broken on Wednesday, bulldozers have been clearing the lot since Monday. The facility is expected to open by the end of the year.