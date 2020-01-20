Clear

Volunteers visiting senior centers as day of service for MLK day.

They are honoring the memory of Dr. King by serving the community.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: Nicklaus Kruszalnicki

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - Volunteers all across North Iowa are visiting homes just like this to speak with residents, spend some time with them and also remember the legacy and the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

"If it makes people happy and smile, that's enough. We're happy with that. We've got a few years on us already so, you know, we're probably as old as some of the people in here,” said Stan Witham.

Stan Witham and his wife are part of the retired senior volunteer program. The Osage residents regularly give their time to help school children with their reading. Today they are bringing a ray of sunshine into the lives of these seniors. The residents and the Withams are discussing the life of Martin Luther King and how he brought together a racially divided nation decades ago.

"Integration was tough at that time, yet. They just integrated the schools, I think and some of the colleges. They had to have the soldiers there at some of it."

MLK day was made into a national day of service across the country to encourage everyone to make the world a little bit better, just like Martin Luther King did back in the sixties.

