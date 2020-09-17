Volunteers sprucing up downtown Mason City this week

MASON CITY, Iowa - A handful of people are taking advantage of the nice weather this week to give back to their community.

This week, Main Street Mason City is encouraging everyone to volunteer some time to beautify downtown, by cleaning up plant beds and preparing them for spring planting, pick up trash, and sprucing up the downtown district.

Karen Johnson and Nancy Wiltsie are two Mason City residents volunteering this week, something they've been a part of for the last few years.

"We all are strong supporters of Mason City and want our city to look good. We love our downtown," Wiltsie says.

"This year, we haven't been able to enjoy it the same way, but we love to drive by it all the time," Johnson added.

Main Street Executive Director Emily Ginneberge notes that this week is a great opportunity for the younger generations to take part, as it can encourage them to become active volunteers later on.

"When they start this young volunteering, and their parents get them started younger, they're more apt to do it as adults and pass it along to their children. So it's great to see old, young and everyone in between."

If you have some time, you're encouraged to sign up through this link. All you have to do is bring work gloves, a broom, rake, leaf blower or other tools.