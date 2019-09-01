Clear

Volunteers spending their Labor Day weekend working

While most associate with Labor Day to having a day off, a group with the Catholic Heart Work Camp is renovating a Forest City home for someone in need

Sep 1, 2019
Alex Jirgens

FOREST CITY, Iowa - While Labor Day weekend may mean a break for many workers, a group of volunteers is busy renovating a home for someone in need.

Crews are laying down new laminated hardwood floors, repainting rooms, and hauling out trash and items to be given to the Goodwill.

"Just needed someone to help her sort through her stuff and clean her house. We're doing some painting, light carpentry work, cleaning up around her yard."

Greg Rayhons is a member of the Catholic Heart Work Camp, a nationwide organization that has volunteers young and old work on service projects across the country. Now, they're focusing on helping people in our area.

"We've done some work in Crystal Lake, Garner, Lake Mills and now Forest City."

He's part of the group working on the home of a 79 year-old woman named Josie, who lost her husband a few years ago due to an illness, and her son is on the road frequently for work, and is also a member of St. James Catholic Church. Rev. Paul Lippstock was in contact with her for about a year to get her interested in the program.

"It takes a lot for a person to swallow their pride and let someone come into their home and help them out. It took her awhile to say yes."

David Chapin is also a part of the group. For him, helping out one of his fellow parishioners is part of following God's mission of serving others.

"That's the reason I've been doing it for 6 years, because I love going out and helping those whoever needs help."

And the camps allow him and other adults to teach teens and young adults that area participating valuable, hands-on life lessons.

"We get to teach these kids how to do this stuff, and it makes me feel great."

Typically, the group tries to schedule their local camp projects during the summer, particularly around Labor Day weekend.

