Volunteers spend their Saturday cleaning up Iowa's state parks

From painting storage buildings and splitting firewood to clearing a firebreak and picking up trash, volunteers are pitching in during volunteer day at Iowa's state parks

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 1:15 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

HANCOCK CO., Iowa - Keeping a state park clean is not exactly an easy task to do, especially if your resources are stretched thin.

That's where volunteers come in.

On Saturday, around 40 state parks in Iowa received a major cleanup, all thanks to people dedicating part of their day, including at McIntosh Woods, Clear Lake, and Pilot Knob.

At Pilot Knob, around 100 volunteers, including students and athletes from Waldorf University, spent the morning picking up trash along trails and campgrounds, splitting old trees into firewood, painting a storage building, staining pit toilets, and even clearing a firebreak.

Dawn Bill is with the group Friends of Pilot Knob, which organizes various events and helps with projects at the park. The Iowa DNR greatly appreciates the assistance from volunteers, especially since they're trying to enhance the park despite funding limits.

"The friends group purchased AEDs for the park, we have one on the shower house and another in Ranger Strausser's vehicle. The friends group is also building a new check in kiosk this winter and spring. Things like that that aren't in the state budget that the friends can help with and enhance our park.

"if we didn't work together with the DNR as a friends group, all of those things couldn't get accomplished. Because there's only so many man hours that the state has for park systems, so having the volunteers come out here and getting this help is a big deal to them."

This year's volunteer day on the heels of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Iowa's first state park; Backbone Park in Delaware County was dedicated in 1920.

