Volunteers serving up to-go boxes of thanks

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a Thanksgiving tradition in North Iowa. And while it's a bit different than normal, the Community Kitchen of North Iowa's Thanksgiving meal went off without a hitch.

Volunteers both young and old served up the typical Thanksgiving fare, from turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, corn, rolls and pumpkin pie. While the meal is typically done as a sit-down dinner, this year's meal was done to-go style.

Amanda Eldridge is the veteran coordinator with FAVA, the Family Alliance for Veterans of America, and picked up some meals for veterans. She applauds the annual efforts going into making sure no one goes hungry.

"I think everybody deserves to have a Thanksgiving dinner, no matter their income or social issues or whatever they may be having."

Amanda Blanchard is a frequent volunteer at the kitchen. She encourages those that have not volunteered at the kitchen yet to spend some time with people from all walks of life.

"It's fun. It's a great opportunity to learn about people, and it's so heartwarming to know that end of the day, you helped people get a meal that if the kitchen didn't exist, they wouldn't get."

The kitchen ended up serving 380 meals this year, so much so that the kitchen ran out of turkey and switched to ham.