Volunteers rolling up their sleeves and donating blood during the pandemic

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The American Red Cross says that every two seconds, there is someone in need of blood or platelets. But the pandemic has forced the cancellation or alteration of many blood drives across the country.

However, it's not stopping those from giving.

During a blood drive the Charles City YMCA held in May, the goal was to collect 25 units; rather, 30 units were collected altogether. Now, volunteers are rolling their sleeves once again to donate life saving blood.

At the drive, each Red Cross employee is following strict protocol, including wearing masks, wearing gloves and changing them often, wiping down donor-touched areas after each collection, and issuing temperature checks on each donor. Also, the drive was not hosting walk-ins, as it is by appointment only.

For those who may feel a bit nervous about donating blood at the moment, coordinator Lillian Usher reassures donors of these safety measures being taken.

"Donating blood is one of the safest things to do right now. There's been no evidence to show that you can get COVID-19 through blood, and the American Red Cross is really good about keeping people apart, keeping things sanitary."

In addition, Usher says there is another thing being checked at the drive.

"Everyone who donates successfully at this drive they're going to check to see if they have the COVID-19 antibody. We have a lot of people donating just to know if they've had the virus or not."

If you missed your chance to donate, Usher hopes to hold another drive sometime in August or September.