North Iowa volunteers recognized for their service during mass vaccination clinics

MASON CITY, Iowa - The power of volunteers proved itself at CG Public Health's mass vaccination clinic.

Between January 20 and June 11, over 8,000 volunteer hours were logged at the clinics held at the South Federal Avenue location, and nearly 23,000 vaccines were administered. This month, the department celebrated 'Team Vaccine' and the hard work of those who volunteered their time and energy into coordinating each clinic. Some of those volunteers included retired medical staff.

Audrey Wolf volunteered at over 30 clinics. She reflects on the experience of volunteering as positive.

"It was a very positive experience. People were so appreciative of us, and we were so appreciative of CG Public Health for the organization they had set up. I think everyone knew how organized it was."

She adds that it truly was a team effort as they worked to get the public vaccinated.

"This pandemic has made everyone feel helpless at times, during that long time. We thought this was a great opportunity to get involved and help out. We knew it would be a big task the county health department had, and we were more than happy to help out.

“Many hands are needed to solve a problem, it isn’t just one person can do it. There were so many people involved in this whole effort, that’s what it’s all about. Coming together and working together. That’s what makes a community.”

CG Public Health posted a video on their Facebook page to recognize the volunteers' efforts.