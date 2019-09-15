Volunteers providing free smoke alarms for residents

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's a device every home should have but we're learning not many do.

A smoke alarm can alert you in the event of a fire in your home.

Saturday, Spectrum and The American Red Cross teamed up to provide smoke detectors to homes in Rochester.

“We already have documented 600 lives saved across the country because of these smoke alarms,” said The Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southeast Minnesota Melanie Tschida.

According to the National Fire Protection Association seven people die a day from house fires.

Tschida says more often, the deadly fires are from homes without working smoke alarms.

The detectors being offered today are tamper resistant.

“If you burn your toast and your smoke alarm goes off you cant just go take out the battery and it's not annoying anymore,” she said.

They're not just installing free smoke alarms, they’re also educating families on their plan of action in the event of a fire. Something Volunteer property manager Allie Lechner is very thankful of.

“Some of the elderly people if they're taught too and they have a game plan if their smoke alarm goes off what do we do. There are homes I know out here that don't have working smoke alarms and to have those in there is extremely beneficial. We are so grateful,” she said.

Volunteers are making sure all homes in the zumbro ridge estates are equipped.

They will continue their efforts all across Southeast Minnesota.