Volunteers prepping for Annual GreekFest

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Med-City is a growing melting pot of cultures from all around the world. This weekend you'll have the chance to immerse yourself in Greek culture, during the annual GreekFest. Volunteers are busy right now baking some traditional pastries for the weekend. They've been in the kitchen all week making baklava and other delicious dishes.

Volunteers including Old Man Barbes say people should be prepared for a good time.

"You'll be welcomed from the very first second you step on the property, you'll see it's a lot of fun. You'll see some crazy people around here,” he said.

The festival kicks off Friday at 4pm at the Greek Orthodox Church and runs until Sunday.