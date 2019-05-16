Clear

Volunteers needed to monitor Minnesota water quality

No prior experience is needed to be a volunteer. Minnesota Pollution Control Agency provides the equipment and training.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – “The Land of 10,000 Lakes” is reaching out for your help.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency needs volunteers to monitor water quality in the state’s lakes, rivers, and streams.

That’s because there’s more than 12,000 lakes and 92,000 miles of streams and rivers to monitor in terms of water quality.

Erica Coop, of Rochester, brings her kids to the park near Bear Creek. She’s considering helping out for the sake of future generations.

“I'm also concerned about our water’s clarity and pollution,” Coop said. “I've got children who are going to be living here and it's just part of our town and something we care about.”

MPCA officials say it’s as easy as a water clarity test twice a month during the summer.

“I think it's a lot easier if we're already here by the water,” Coop said. “It would be much easier for us to just go and get a little bit than having a crew coming to every bit of water here in town.”

No prior experience is needed to be a volunteer. MPCA provides the equipment and training.

For more information, click here.

