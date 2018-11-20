Clear

Volunteers needed to help families with Salvation Army Christmas assistance applications

How you can help fill the need for this lesser-known volunteer opportunity.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 7:03 AM
Posted By: DeeDee Stiepan

ROCHESTER, Minn. – This season more than 700 families will receive help from the Rochester Salvation Army. But first, they will need to fill out an application, which can be a complicated process. That’s why from now until mid-December, the Salvation Army needs volunteers willing to sit with these families in need and help them complete their Christmas assistance applications.

Rebecca Snapp from the Salvation Army calls them the “unsung heroes” of the holiday season but says it’s been difficult to fill open shifts for this lesser-known volunteer opportunity.

"We’re very grateful for the time that people give, I don't mean in any way mean to sound ungrateful, but lots of people want to come in to serve a meal on Thanksgiving Day but not everybody necessarily wants to take some time in the morning or afternoon to work with these families that could really use the extra help," she says.

There are two shifts per day they need to fill everyday until December 14th. The morning shift is 9:00 a.m. – Noon and the afternoon shift is 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. All training and support will be provided as long as volunteers come 15 minutes before the start of their first shift. For more information and to take a look at the open shifts check out the Rochester Salvation Army website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -6°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -6°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 3°
It will be another cold day with increasing clouds
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Candlelight vigil for transgender day of remembrance

Image

Volunteers needed for Salvation Army

Image

Rochester residents getting to know final candidates for new position

Image

Lourdes' Girls Hockey off to Fast Start

Image

Stewartville Girl's Basketball Builds for Now and the Future

Image

PrairieCare is expanding

Image

DMC market analysis study

Image

Big decisions at city council

Image

Background checks & teachers

Image

Service dog in training

Community Events