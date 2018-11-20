Volunteers needed to help families with Salvation Army Christmas assistance applications

ROCHESTER, Minn. – This season more than 700 families will receive help from the Rochester Salvation Army. But first, they will need to fill out an application, which can be a complicated process. That’s why from now until mid-December, the Salvation Army needs volunteers willing to sit with these families in need and help them complete their Christmas assistance applications.

Rebecca Snapp from the Salvation Army calls them the “unsung heroes” of the holiday season but says it’s been difficult to fill open shifts for this lesser-known volunteer opportunity.

"We’re very grateful for the time that people give, I don't mean in any way mean to sound ungrateful, but lots of people want to come in to serve a meal on Thanksgiving Day but not everybody necessarily wants to take some time in the morning or afternoon to work with these families that could really use the extra help," she says.

There are two shifts per day they need to fill everyday until December 14th. The morning shift is 9:00 a.m. – Noon and the afternoon shift is 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. All training and support will be provided as long as volunteers come 15 minutes before the start of their first shift. For more information and to take a look at the open shifts check out the Rochester Salvation Army website.