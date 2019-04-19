Clear
Volunteers needed for Governor's fishing opener in Albert Lea

Governor Tim Walz picked The City of Albert Lea this year to host the tournament.

Apr. 19, 2019
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The 72nd Governor’s Fishing Opener kicks off May 9 and runs until May 12th.  Governor Tim Walz picked The City of Albert Lea this year to host the tournament. The welcoming committee is currently looking to fill the spots for volunteers.

Richard Herfindahr says he signed up because he wants the opportunity to support his community and get to know his neighbors.
“ You get to meet people you wouldn’t normally hang out with,” Said Herfindahr

Herfindahr says he has already made lasting friendships. The avid fisherman hasn’t missed a Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener in 24 years. The Minnesota man says he is excited to see the opener taking place in his back yard.

If you would like to register to volunteer click on this link:

Tracking awesome weather into the weekend.
Community Events