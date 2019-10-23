Volunteers needed for Community Coat Drive

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With colder weather on the way, we're starting to get out all of our winter gear. But not everyone has what they need to stay warm this winter.

KIMT News 3 is one of the sponsors of the Rochester Salvation Army's Community Coat Drive.

"People are coming in every single day saying 'Is there any way I can get a coat," said Major Lisa Mueller of the Rochester Salvation Army.

That's why they've collected hundreds of coats to hand out to those in need. The coats will be distributed next week, but the Salvation Army needs your help.

"We probably have 2 or 3 people signed up for each shift right now and we could use as many as 10 or 15," said Rebecca Snapp, the Rochester Salvation Army's Community Engagement Director.

"It will be working with clients to help them find a coat that fits, as well as making sure the racks are full and keeping everything stocked so that people always have a choice," Snapp said.

By giving a few hours out of your day, you can make a big difference, and help keep Rochester residents warm this winter.

"To be able to add maybe an additional 10-15 volunteers at a time, really makes an impact on how quickly we can get people through this distribution, how dignified we can make it for our clients. It really makes an incredible impact," Snapp said.

If you would like to help, they need people to setup the distribution center on Monday, October 28th from 10:00am-3:00pm. On Wednesday, October 30th, they need volunteers to help distribute the coats from 9:30am-6:30pm. If you would like to help or would like more information, email Rebecca Snapp at Rebecca.Snapp@usc.SalvationArmy.org.