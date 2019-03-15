Clear
Volunteers mounting effort to fill Waterloo potholes

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo businessman is mounting another volunteer effort to fill the city's unhappy bounty of potholes.

Scott Jordan is owner of Scott's Electric, and he told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that he's secured support from other businesses and the city for the drive beginning Saturday.

It's the sixth time Jordan has organized the effort, which started in 1993 and was last conducted in 2016.

He says Aspro Inc. is donating the cold patch material to fill the potholes, and Action Signs is helping with traffic control to keep the volunteers safe.

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com

