Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Volunteers make medical masks; severe shortage due to coronavirus

Volunteers are donating their time and skills to make medical masks as healthcare workers face a severe shortage of protective gear against coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 2:51 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Volunteers are donating their time and skills to make medical masks as healthcare workers face a severe shortage of protective gear against coronavirus.

The effort comes after the CDC has given the go-ahead to use cloth masks.

Olmsted Medical Center is collecting masks and volunteers are able to drop them off at the Welcome Desk at the main entrance of the hospital.

Primary care physician Dr. Zaheer Shah from Arizona said, "There are people who are literally wearing bandannas because they have nothing better to protect themselves from the respiratory droplets of patients that have COVID-19."

OMC says volunteers can help by making face masks out of fabric that's 100-percent cotton or hospital sterilized wrap. The masks need to be be 9 inches by 6 inches with a 7 inch elastic band.

Mayo Clinic Dr. Richard Kennedy says the effort is a positive one but it remains to be seen how effective the masks will be.

He explained, "Whether they're going to be safe and effective yet we'll be finding out because chances are we're going to running out of the regular masks and need to turn to these. They're certainly better than nothing."

Those who have been helping make masks include OMC employees, church and school groups.

If you're interested in helping OMC is using the pattern from the Deaconess Hospital in Indiana. You can find that here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Flattening the curve: online learning

Image

Coronavirus testing process

Image

Gas prices under $2 in both Minnesota and Iowa

Image

The Landing hosts Saturday supper

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

Stormteam 3: Not a lot of sun in the forecast

Image

Byron School District passes out educational materials

Image

Sean Weather 3/22

Image

Religious groups making adjustments during coronavirus pandemic

Community Events