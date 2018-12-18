Volunteers make dozens of Christmas cookies for hospice patients

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Cookies can be a Christmas time favorite for many, and volunteers from Mayo Clinic are making sure everyone gets a holiday treat.
They spent Tuesday baking cookies for hospice patients.
“Well during the holidays when a loved one is caring for another loved one who's dying, it's really not something they find time to do is to bake Christmas cookies,” Kathy Dale, a Mayo Clinic hospice volunteer, said. “And they really appreciate that somebody shows up at their door with a big plate of decorated Christmas cookies every year.”
Several pounds of ingredients go into the 280 dozen sweet treats they’ll share.
“We get more than we give,” Sandy Stensland, another volunteer, said. “It's such a joy to bring some Christmas cheer to our hospice patients”
Volunteers will be delivering the cookies to the hospice patients on Wednesday.
