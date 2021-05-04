Volunteers lug away litter and collect trash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn- Whether it's on the ground or in water, trash is everywhere. As part of 125 live's "It's Litter Bit Better Clean Up" volunteers collected some off Elton Hills Drive Northwest on Tuesday.

According to its programs coordinator Robin Hoezle, the effort was focused on both the environment and beauty of Rochester.

"Were just grateful for the city to put together "A Little Bit Better" and providing the bags for it," explained Hoezle.

Anyone interested in helping out can join 125 Live's Walking Club twice a week to pick up trash on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"It's always great to give back," said Hoezle. "It's a great feeling when you're doing something nice for someone else and others."

Volunteers also collected trash along the South Fork Zumbro River.