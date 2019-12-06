Volunteers install wheelchair ramp for woman involved in crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman who was seriously injured in a car accident and has spent over a month in the hospital is coming home to not only a familiar place, but also a way to get inside.

Sarah Fisher returned home after spending 5-6 weeks at Mayo Clinic and then MercyOne North Iowa recovering from an accident near Rudd in late October, suffering from broken bones, hip and leg injuries. Because of the extent of her injuries, she is forced to get around using a wheelchair during recovery.

Carmen Humburg is a friend of Sarah and Ron Fisher.

"They were in a bad accident, and Sarah was injured badly, so was Ron, and their grandson was killed.

She knew Sarah needed the help, so she placed a call to Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa.

"She could not go home without a ramp. She's in a wheelchair for now, so we got this set up."

Before Sarah returned home, about a dozen volunteers came out to their house on North Harrison to install an aluminum ramp that originally came in three separate pieces. Daniel Clarke has known the Fishers for about 27 years. He describes Sarah as a nice, giving and caring person, willing to go out of her way for her neighbors. Now, he wants to return the favor.

"Paying it back for all the people that's helped me."

Melissa Schoneberg with Habitat for Humanity believes a higher power played a role in getting the ramp.

"We were very happy to find out that we found out that we had the exact parts she needed from a family that didn't need it anymore. So I think it's divine intervention for her, so we were able to get it to her in time."

Though it may be an overused expression this time of year, Carmen truly believes in the idea of 'paying it forward.'

"I love giving to people and helping my neighbors and friends, and even people I don't know. I have the resources so I could do this and found out how."

The ramp is part of the 'Handicap Ramp' program in partnership with Habitat for Humanity, NIACOG and Elderbridge. Since the program's inception, around 7 ramps have been installed.

If you know of someone that could use a ramp, click here for more information.