Volunteers have spent over 3,500 hours fighting pandemic in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – Volunteers have spent thousands of hours helping people in Cerro Gordo County deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management says hundreds of people have donated a total of 3,587 hours of their time since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. That includes:

• Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) = 1,403 hours

• Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank (MC Teachers and Community Volunteers) = 708 hours

• MC Schools District Meals (Teachers and student Volunteers) = 380 hours

• HyVee Food Boxes (Teachers and Community volunteers) = 12 hours

• RSVP (COVID-19 Call Center Operators) = 629 hours

• City Volunteers making face masks = 444 hours

“We are beyond grateful for the members of our community who have contributed so much of their time, energy, and efforts,” says Steve O’Neil, Cerro Gordo County Emergency Manager. “The value of volunteers is immeasurable, especially during this response and we couldn’t do it without all of you.”

The Cerro Gordo County Joint Information Center says they also want to recognize many other volunteers in our community that were not singled out. “Whether you got groceries for your neighbor, or made masks for friends, we thank you. Thanks to everyone for the tremendous amount of work you have put in during this difficult time.”

If you are interested in volunteering in Cerro Gordo County, you can please call (641) 421-3066.