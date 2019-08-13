Volunteers give back to Rochester community

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Dozens of volunteers gathered at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester, planning for a mission trip.

Volunteers are not gearing up to travel across the world or even across the country, they're traveling across the community to help people in need.

Melissa Lamb is one of the coordinators for the Rochester mission trip.

For two days, volunteers go around the Med-City and improve their community.

Lamb says the simple gesture of helping others has a ripple effect.

She experienced that just the other day when she was getting supplies for those in need.

“He paid it forward he paid for part of the deodorant in my cart and so my son was with me and I said wow what a great example that we started this and he paid it forward and now we have to go out and pay it forward again to someone else,” she said.

Volunteers will be out tomorrow helping people in the community.

They'll be making stops at channel one food bank and family service Rochester.