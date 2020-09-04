Volunteering to read the Good Word

MASON CITY, Iowa - This week has been a perfect week weather-wise, and in the case of some North Iowans, a perfect setting to read scripture.

Since Tuesday, volunteers from different churches, as well as community leaders and members of law enforcement, have been taking shifts to read the Bible in its entirety at Central Park.

This is the 5th year that Karen Campbell has been a part of the reading, which is an annual tradition held across the Hawkeye State. With everything that 2020 has brought us, she feels that there is no better time than now to not only read the Good Book, but also reconnect with your faith, and each other.

"What's written in the Bible is so important and we should apply it to our daily lives as much as we can, and I think if we did, life would be more easy and peaceful for people."

"One church will leave and another will come. The meeting each other and fellowship that I see take place here, I thought there's no amount of money that can buy what I witnessed here."

If you're interested in reading, there are slots still open. The marathon is expected to wrap up Saturday evening.