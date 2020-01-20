Clear

Volunteering on MLK Day: 'I think it's more important to give back to our community'

About 17 employees from IBM spent their day volunteering at a Bear Creek Services group home.

Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday that's designated as a National Day of Service.

That's why about 17 employees from IBM spent their day volunteering at a Bear Creek Services group home.

They're painting walls and doing repairs after the basement flooded over a year and a half ago.

Volunteers like Miranda O'Connor say they're grateful for the opportunity to help.

"It's great that IBM gave us the opportunity to volunteer today rather than having to go to work or having the day off," O'Connor said. "I think it's more important to give back to our community. That's what makes a community so special."

Four women with developmental disabilities live in the home that was being worked on. Those that work at Bear Creek Services say the help makes a huge difference.

"We raise money to break even on our budget," Pam Alberts, the volunteer and event coordinator at Bear Creek Services, said. "So gifts like this are not only wonderful and prideful for the people that live here. They help our bottom line."

Beer Creek Services has twelve houses that are home to people with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries.

