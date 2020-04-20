Volunteering for your community during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Earthfest has been postponed this year due to everything going on, but there are still plenty of ways you can volunteer in your community and still do some good for the environment.

First off, if there's an environmental issue you care about, reach out to local organizations like the Sierra Club or Minnesota 350 because they're still working hard to tackle those issues. Rick Morris with the Sierra Club said the best way we can do good for the community is continuing to limit close interaction with each other so we can keep flattening the curve of COVID-19.

But you can still support one another from a distance. Morris said he's seeing a lot of mutual aid groups pop up in the community. That means neighbors are still checking in on each other, especially during these times of uncertainty. "One example might be a medically fragile or an elderly neighbor who can't go to the store or doesn't want to risk going to the store," Morris explained. "So maybe you could do their shopping for them, wipe down the groceries with a lysol wipe and leave it for them. Those sorts of little things is a really important way our community can come together."

Morris said some people might start to feel lonely during these times. So just reaching out to others could help you and someone else from having those feelings. "I think reaching out, connecting virtually is really important and especially contributing in some way. I've been really glad that I've been able to still get on my committee meetings online and connect with people who want to have a positive impact on the world," explained Morris. "Even though I know staying home and isolating is doing something really really good, it still feels nice to do something active that's good for the community too."

Morris said for a list of more organizations still looking for volunteers, you can check in with the United Way of Olmsted County.