Voluntary learning program for Mason City students starts Monday

MASON CITY, Iowa - As the pandemic forces schools to be closed for yet another week, educators are finding ways to keep their classrooms open. At least, in the virtual realm.

After discussion at last week's Board of Education Committee of the Whole Meeting, Mason City Schools will be implementing voluntary learning enrichment options beginning this week. School work will be done via Google Chromebook laptops that are assigned to 3rd-12th graders, while K-2 will be doing work via packets that are mailed out. Students will have a week to complete work, which is meant to manage stress levels and time. In return, the district will not have to make up any days that have been missed so far.



Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Pecinovsky says teachers will have direct involvement in the process, and progress will be monitored.

"This is allowing for the interaction between teacher to student, student to student, if the teacher wants to structure it that way. They're very familiar with that platform because students have been using these platforms all year long.

In addition, Pecinovsky is assuring that there will be someone there if there is an issue.

"We've established virtual office hours, so that family members, parents, students can connect with a teacher and know that that teacher will be there at this time."

"I think putting work out there for students, and not having the teachers' voice and face being part of that learning in these times when its challenging and stressful for our students and adults, it's a way for our students to say, 'My teacher is OK, and we're going to continue learning, and this is going to be fine.'"

If you have not picked up a laptop yet, you are asked to contact your child's school's principal to arrange a pick up.

The program is slated to run until April 30th, unless Governor Reynolds announces an extension to school closures.