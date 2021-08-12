Visitors weigh in on Mayo Clinic reinstating visitor policy restrictions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is going back to pandemic visitor policy restrictions citing the continued spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

The policy restrictions for inpatient and outpatient settings will begin next Monday, Aug. 16.

At that point, all visitors entering Mayo Clinic will be screened for respiratory illness, will have to comply with social distancing guidelines, wear a mask for their full visit, or be asked to leave.

Visitor Ann Rose from Georgia says she’ll clearly follow the updated guidelines but is getting to a point where she feels masking requirements aren’t necessary.

She said, “I've had COVID. I've had plasma, I've been vaccinated. I feel like I've done my part and I don't feel like it's necessary for us to be wearing masks again.”

However, other visitors, such as Aida Yeghiazarian says she believes the precautions are an important step to protect the most vulnerable.

“It's very selfish to not to be concerned,” said Yeghiazarian. “It's very important. We have to put our selfishness away and think about humanity and health.”

It’s something visitors Malcolm and Vicki Reid also agree with. “I think it's on us to take care of each other, and I think that means doing what we can not to spread the virus,” said Malcolm.

The updated policies from Mayo Clinic are listed below:

Inpatient settings

• Patients may have two visitors.

• Visitors may not be rotated and must be at least five years of age or older.

• All visitors will be provided with a visitor ID badge.

• For adult care areas, visitors will not be allowed to physically sleep overnight in a patient room unless approved by hospital leadership.

• Any exceptions to the visitor policy will be reviewed and approved by hospital leadership or appointed designee.

• Visitor badges must be worn throughout the entirety of the visit.

Outpatient settings

• Patients can have two visitors.

• There are no age or rotation restrictions.