ALBERT LEA, Minn. - On Friday, people registered for the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener were able to take a tour of the dredge on Fountain Lake.
The Shell Rock River Watershed's project has been going on for about a year. Shell Rock River Watershed Administrator Andy Henschel says the main goal of the dredging is "phosphorous removal from sediment that's at the bottom of the lake. We have 40 to 80 percent of an internal load of phosphorous every summer which can cause algae blooms."
Related Content
- Visitors take dredging tours at Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener
- Less than 5 months away from Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener
- 2018 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener: 'Made my last Fishing Opener very special'
- Lake Zumbro kicks off dredging
- Albert Lea Lakes Area to host 2019 Governor's Fishing Opener
- Volunteers needed for Governor's fishing opener in Albert Lea
- Albert Lea businesses ready for governor's fishing opener
- Future of Minnesota's Lieutenant Governor
- Investigation into Minnesota ice fishing tournament
- Minnesota couple dies during Iceland fishing vacation
Scroll for more content...