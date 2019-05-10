Clear
Visitors take dredging tours at Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Taking visitors on dredging tours and other events throughout the weekend are a chance to show off what Albert Lea's lakes have to offer.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 8:03 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - On Friday, people registered for the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener were able to take a tour of the dredge on Fountain Lake.

The Shell Rock River Watershed's project has been going on for about a year. Shell Rock River Watershed Administrator Andy Henschel says the main goal of the dredging is "phosphorous removal from sediment that's at the bottom of the lake. We have 40 to 80 percent of an internal load of phosphorous every summer which can cause algae blooms."

